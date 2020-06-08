Six more held over 26 Bangladeshis killing in Libya

DHAKA, June 8, 2020 (BSS) – Detective Branch (DB) of Police in
separate drives today arrested six more persons of an alleged gang of
human traffickers from different parts of the capital in the wee hours
of today in the cases filed over the killing of 26 Bangladeshis in
Libya on May 28.
DB additional commissioner Md Abdul Baten told a media briefing at
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media centre here this afternoon.
The arrestees were Badsha Mia, Jahangir Mia, Akbar Ali, Sujan,
Nazmul Hasan and Liaqat Sheikh alias Lipu.
Four passports, two mobile phones and two note books containing
accounts of money were seized from them, Baten said.
The arrestees have already been sent to court in the cases relating
to human trafficking and terrorism filed by victims’ family members
with Paltan and Tejgaon police stations here.
Earlier, separate cases were also filed with Madaripur and
Kishoreganj police stations by the family members of the victims.
Earlier, seven persons were arrested in 22 cases filed across the
country over the killing of 26 Bangladeshis. A total of 13 persons
arrested in the cases.
A Dhaka court today put two people on a five-day remand each in a
case filed over the trafficking of 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya.
The accused were Zahangir Hossain, 40, of Shibchar in Madaripur, and
Badsha Fakir, 34, of Bhanga in Faridpur.
The case was filed with Paltan Police Station on June 4 against 16
traffickers — including Zahangir and Badsha — for their alleged
involvement with human trafficking.