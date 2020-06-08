Six more held over 26 Bangladeshis killing in Libya

DHAKA, June 8, 2020 (BSS) – Detective Branch (DB) of Police in

separate drives today arrested six more persons of an alleged gang of

human traffickers from different parts of the capital in the wee hours

of today in the cases filed over the killing of 26 Bangladeshis in

Libya on May 28.

DB additional commissioner Md Abdul Baten told a media briefing at

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media centre here this afternoon.

The arrestees were Badsha Mia, Jahangir Mia, Akbar Ali, Sujan,

Nazmul Hasan and Liaqat Sheikh alias Lipu.

Four passports, two mobile phones and two note books containing

accounts of money were seized from them, Baten said.

The arrestees have already been sent to court in the cases relating

to human trafficking and terrorism filed by victims’ family members

with Paltan and Tejgaon police stations here.

Earlier, separate cases were also filed with Madaripur and

Kishoreganj police stations by the family members of the victims.

Earlier, seven persons were arrested in 22 cases filed across the

country over the killing of 26 Bangladeshis. A total of 13 persons

arrested in the cases.

A Dhaka court today put two people on a five-day remand each in a

case filed over the trafficking of 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya.

The accused were Zahangir Hossain, 40, of Shibchar in Madaripur, and

Badsha Fakir, 34, of Bhanga in Faridpur.

The case was filed with Paltan Police Station on June 4 against 16

traffickers — including Zahangir and Badsha — for their alleged

involvement with human trafficking.