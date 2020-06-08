RAB DG warns of tougher action against human traffickers

DHAKA, June 8, 2020 (BSS) – Issuing a note of warning, Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun today warned of taking tougher action against human trafficking gangs.

“Our drive against human trafficking will go on . . . None will be given any concessions at all,” the DG of RAB told while inaugurating an app of RAB and handing over financial aid to the families of journalists, who died of pandemic COVID-19 (Coronavirus), at Karwan Bazar media centre here.

The RAB DG categorically said RAB is carrying out its regular activities amid the coronavirus outbreak and working against narcotics, militancy, terrorism and other criminal offenses across the country.

Expressing his profound sorrow and sympathy to the bereaved family members of the deceased, Mamun said, “We don’t want to see any death like this. We always stand by journalists.”

The RAB DG also sought cooperation of the journalists to check any criminal offences including human trafficking.

Additional DG (operation) Colonel Tofael Mostafa Sarwer, president of Crime Reporters’ Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) Abul Khayer and CRAB general secretary Asaduzzaman Biku, among others, were present on the occasion.