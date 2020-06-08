Mosques, worship centres asked to disseminate COVID-19 messages

DHAKA, June 8, 2020 (BSS) – The government has asked the

authorities of the country’s mosques and other places of worship to

disseminate messages on coronavirus regularly through loudspeakers

aiming to make people aware of the deadly virus.

The Religious Affairs Ministry issued an emergency notification

today, urging khatibs, imams and managing committees of the mosques

and religious leaders of other places of worship to take necessary

measures to this end and help contain the spread of coronavirus.

Local administrations, Islamic Foundation, Hindu Religious Welfare

Trust, Buddhist Religious Welfare Trust, Christian Religious Welfare

Trust and the managing committees of mosques and other places of

worship have been requested to announce 12 instructions regularly

through loudspeakers from their respective religious centres.

The instructions included washing hands for 20 seconds, using masks

while going outside homes, maintaining social distancing at all

levels, taking nutritious food, communicating with doctors once

COVID-19 symptoms are found, showing humane attitudes to COVID-19

patients, doing exercise regularly, not paying heed to rumours and

following government’s instructions and health guidelines.

Local administrations have been asked to disseminate the emergency

notification considering the public interest.