Nasim still in critical condition

DHAKA, June 8, 2020 (BSS) – Health condition of Presidium member of Awami League (AL) and former health minister Mohammed Nasim is still critical.

“Sir (Nasim) is in critical condition, he would be retested for coronavirus, if found negative then he may be sent abroad for further treatment,” Nasim’s personal secretary Ashraful Alam Mintu told BSS.

Nasim, also the spokesperson of 14-party alliance, is in ventilation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Bangladesh Specialised Hospital at Shyamoli in the capital. He underwent an urgent brain surgery at the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital yesterday.

On June 1, Nasim was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital with Covid-19 symptoms, including fever and cold.

He later was tested positive for Covid-19 and was rushed into surgery on Friday after suffering a brain hemorrhage.