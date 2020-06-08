803 COVID-19 patients detected in Narsingdi till today

NARSINGDI, June 8, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 803 coronavirus infected patients have been detected in six upazilas of the district till today after testing a total of 4,035 samples.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ibrahim said of the confirmed cases, 551 are in Sadar upazila, 60 in Shibpur upazila, 58 in Polash upazila, 24 in Monohardi upazila, 50 in Belabo upazila and 60 in Raipura upazila.

Besides, a total of 259 patients were released after their recovery while a total of 37 corona patients are undergoing treatment and 496 are in home isolation in the district, he said.

11 corona infected patients have died in the district, the civil surgeon added.