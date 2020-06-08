Covid-19 cases reach 842 with highest 63 more in Khulna division

KHULNA, June 8, 2020 (BSS) – The number of the caseload for COVID-19 has surged to 842 in Khulna division with record 63 more new positive cases detected in a single day after testing samples at three COVID -19 laboratories in the division in the last 24 hours till noon today.

Health officials said the newly detected 63 COVID-19 patients include 22 in Khulna, 11 in Jashore, 10 in Chuadanga, nine in Kushtia, five in Jhenaidah, three in Meherpur, two in Magura and one in Bagerhat districts under Khulna division.

Talking to BSS today, Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter said a total of 335 COVID-19 patients have so far fully recovered out of the total 842 infected people in Khulna division.

“We received 189 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 63 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” Dr. Ferdousi said.

The district-wise breakups of the COVID-19 patients are stand at 201 in Khulna, 43 in Bagerhat, 53 in Satkhira, 142 in Jashore, 60 in Jhenaidah, 40 in Magura, 31 in Narail, 120 in Kushtia, 123 in Chuadanga and 29 in Meherpur, Dr. Ferdousi said.

Khulna Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said the average recovery rate of COVID-19 patients currently stands at 40.66 percent while fatality rate 1.70 percent in the division.

“Among the total 842 coronavirus infected persons, 141 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals. After the release of 335 recovered patients and 14 deaths has been reported while the rest of the patients are remaining in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, she said.

Meanwhile, Khulna Division adds two more fatalities in last 24 hour till today’s noon, the deceased were identified as two in Magura district, raising the total number of reported deaths to 14, of them, four in Khulna, two in Bagerhat, two in Magura, two in Narail, two in Meherpur, one each in Jashore and Chuadanga districts.

On the other hand, three people died with coronavirus symptoms at flu corner of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) in the city between 11.45 pm last night to 5.35am today.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 65, son of late Mazid Howlader residence of City’s Rayer Mahal area, Mim Hossain, 12, daughter of Razib Hossain, residence of city’s Daulatpur area and Ripon Mondal, 22, son of Shushanta Mondal, hailed from Patkhelghata upazila in Satkhira.

Dr Mizanur Rahman, focal person of flu corner and RMO of KMCH said they died after suffering from respiratory problem.

“Samples have been collected from their bodies for coronavirus test, he said, adding that they were admitted on Sunday with fever, cold related diseases and respiratory problems.