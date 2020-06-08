Bangladesh’s success in family planning like a miracle

DHAKA, June 8, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh’s astounding success in

family planning was seemed a miracle as the emerging middle-income

nation has brought down its fertility rate from about seven births per

woman to 2.003 births per woman, almost the European average, since

its independence in 1971.

The current fertility rate for Bangladesh in 2020 is 2.003 births

per woman, a 1.23% decline from last year as the rate was 2.028 births

per woman in 2019 a 1.17% decline from 2018, according to a recent

study conducted by one of the UN agencies globally.

Bangladesh was also able to set up a unique example in the world

cutting off its population growth rate to 1.37 percent from 2.46

percent in the past four decades.

Attributing the success, the public health experts thanked the

governments for taking initiatives over the years that ensured women

empowerment through facilitating education and healthcare services for

the country’s womenfolk.

Self-determination and equal rights for women as well as ensuring

full access to education and healthcare made the huge difference, they

observed. Bangladesh has invested heavily in family planning services

while every eligible couple receives information about different

contraceptive methods from local health workers, which help reduce

population growth, Aminul Haque, a professor of population sciences at

the Dhaka University said.

The increase in literacy rate over the years has also had a positive

impact on lowering fertility rate, he said.

Other countries of the world, the experts said, had failed to

achieve such success as none could have been able to conduct such

massive awareness campaign on using of different kinds of family

planning methods as like Bangladesh.

They believe Bangladesh’s media, particularly public broadcasters,

played a major role in making people aware of the benefits of having

fewer children, by pointing out that it helps parents take better care

of their children as well as causes less of a financial burden.

Furthermore, better healthcare services in rural areas also reduced

the child mortality rate that contributed to a drop in the fertility

rate, as people began to worry less about child survival.

According to Directorate General of Family Planning, only eight

percent eligible couples had used to practice family planning methods

in 1975.

But Bangladesh have been keeping progress to increase the rate in

every decade, as the use of family planning methods had raised to 54

percent in 2000, 61.2 percent in 2011 and 63.1 percent in 2020.

Currently, the rate of using family planning methods is 64 percent

in urban area and 62.4 percent in rural area while the rate of using

modern methods is 61.6 percent at national level, it said.

Health and family planning Minister Zahid Malik said only 37 percent

of eligible couples at Least Developed Countries (LDCs) are using

modern methods of family planning while the rate is 61.6 percent in

Bangladesh.

The government has been providing free contraceptives to women for

decades to reduce population growth, he said.

Besides, the minister said, the world has advanced a lot in reducing

mother and child mortality rate in 25 years from 1994 to 2019 and

Bangladesh is not legging behind as well.

In 25 years back, on average 8 per thousand women in the LDCs had

died during pregnancy or in birth giving complicacy which is now only

1.69 per thousand women in Bangladesh.

One of the Directors of Directorate General of Family Planning Dr M

Sharif said the government’s objective is to help every couple to

build their family in a planned way.

“We would like to see planned families where couples could take

decision of having children by their own choice without influence of

others,” he added.

The directorate, he said, has taken seven operation plans to

expedite the current awareness programmes with the aim of increasing

use of modern contraceptive methods to 70 percent.

Dr Sharif said the government’s target is to reduce the fertility

rate to only two children per woman by 2021.

The government has also set up a call centre named Sukhi Paribar

(Happy Family) with a routing number of 16767 to provide information

related to family planning as well as mother and children healthcare

to the couples.

The experts further proposed to shift family planning use patterns

towards more effective, longer lasting and lower-cost clinical and

permanent methods covering low performing areas.

But the major impact on fertility could be achieved by raising the

age of marriage, which will push up age at first birth and again

trigger a tempo effect, to bring fertility down further, they

suggested.