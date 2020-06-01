AL holds doa mahfil on Bangabandhu mother’s death anniversary

DHAKA, June 1, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Awami League today held a milad and doa mahfil on the occasion of the 45th death anniversary of Sayera Khatun, mother of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and grandmother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at the AL President’s Dhanmondhi political office here after Asr prayers.

Senior party leaders attended the milad and doa mahfil, seeking divine blessings for eternal peace of the departed soul of Sayera Khatun.

Prayers were also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 carnage as well as good health and long life of Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana and continued peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.

Prior to the munajat, a brief discussion was also held for observing the Historic June 7 and June 23.

During the meeting, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader discussed about the programme schedule with some other party’s central leaders over phone also.

The meeting was held very briefly maintaining the social distancing due to pandemic COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

A special munajat was offered praying for eternal peace for departed souls, who died of COVID 19 till date and wished for early recovery of the Corona affected people.

AL Presidium Members – Begum Matia Chowdhury, MP, and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, party Joint-General Secretary Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam, MP, Health and Population Affairs Secretary Doctor Rokeya Sultana, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, and Central Executive Member Sahabuddin Farazi, among others, were also present there.