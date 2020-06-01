Bourses tumble amid Corona fear

DHAKA, June 1, 2020 (BSS) – Country’s both the bourses -Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plummeted today amid the fear of COVID-19 pandemic.

Presence of investors at the brokerage houses was poor in the second day of reopening the trading and settlement activities after 66-day of closure rendered by deadly virus outbreak.

At DSEX, the broad index, DSEX closed at 3999.49 points on Monday with a loss of 60.95 points or 1.50 percent.

Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 18.18 points and 21.64 points to settle at 1347.18 points and 929.96 points respectively.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 34,598 trades were executed in today’s trading session with a trading volume of 44.94 million securities.

Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 1.97 billion which is higher than of previous day’s Taka 1.43 billion.

Loser took a lead over gainers as out of 327 issues traded, 27 securities gained price while 70 declined and 230 remained unchanged.

The top 10 gainers were Phoenix Finance, Desh Garments, Beximco Pharma, PF Fist Mutual Fund, Paramount Insurance, Meghna Cement, BSCCL, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Hamid Fabrics and ACI Formulation.

Square Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Beximco Pharma, Grameenphone, Beximco Limited, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Silva Pharma, Monno Ceramic, Orion Pharma, Central Pharma and BSCCL.

The top 10 losers were ICB Islami Bank, Mithun Knitting, National Life Insurance, Meghna Life Insurance, Mercantile Bank, United Commercial Bank, Square Pharma, NCC Bank, AB Bank and Matin Spinning.

On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red from gaining streak of previous day.

CSCX and CASPI declined by 78.93 points and 127.89 points to stand at 6873.21 points and 11341.12 points respectively.

At CSE, a total of 3,232,996 shares and mutual fund of 123 companies were traded, of which 27 issues advanced while 34 declined and 62 issues remained unchanged.