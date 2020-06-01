DU teacher died of Covid-19

DHAKA, May 1, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka University (DU) teacher, died of dreaded coronavirus (Covid-19) on Sunday evening.

The deceased Dr Shakil Uddin Ahmed, Professor of Soil, Water and Environment of DU breathed his last at around 8:00 pm at a private hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19, DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani told BSS.

“The DU was going through a good situation, but the news of Prof Shakil’s death was a blow for us and we mourn his death. Everyone should now be more conscious,” said Rabbani.

Meanwhile, in a condolence message, Dhaka University vice chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman condoled the death of Professor Shakil Uddin Ahmed.

In the message, the DU VC termed the late professor as a dedicated teacher, who he said had accomplished the responsibilities of administrative and academic jobs by holding different important posts.

Professor Shakil, 54 years old, joined the university in 2002.