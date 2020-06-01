Libya killing: RAB arrests trafficking ring leader from city

DHAKA, June 1, 2020 (BSS) – A team of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-3 today arrested a human trafficker ring leader who allegedly was involved with trafficking of some 26 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Libya on May 28.

Kamal Hossain alias Haji Kamal (55) was arrested from a house at Shahjadpur area of Gulshan at around 5am.

He was one of the masterminds of the ring that trafficked the slain Bangladeshis in Libya, said Abu Zafar Mohammad Rahmatullah, operation officer of Rab-3.

RAB also have recovered some important information about the trafficking groups including passport during the drive, said the official.

With the arrestee, the law enforcing agencies so far have arrested two traffickers -Mohammad Baharul Alam alias Bacchu Military from Bhairab. The special force will hold a press conference in this regard.

Thirty-eight Bangladeshis and some Africans were held hostage by the Libyan criminals, who could be human traffickers. They were being brought to Tripoli on Thursday. On the way, the traffickers demanded ransom. At one stage, the main trafficker was killed by an African.

In retaliation, other members of the gang shot at the Bangladeshis and Africans, leaving 26 Bangladeshis dead. However, one Bangladeshi managed to flee and take shelter at the house of a Libyan family. He contacted the Bangladesh mission and informed them about the confrontation.