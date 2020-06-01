PM’s DPS Khokan’s father Anwar Hossain passes away

DHAKA, June 1, 2020 (BSS) – Alhaj Md Anwar Hossain, father of Md Ashraful

Alam Khokan, deputy press secretary-1 to the premier, died of a stroke today.

“He (Anwar Hossain) breathed his last around 9:15 am at his Ekdala village

home under Kapashia upazila in Gazipur this morning at the age of 75,” Khokan

told BSS.

Anwar Hossain was the president of local ward Awami League and a prominent

businessman.

He left behind his two sons and two daughters as well as a host of

relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Anwar Hossain will be laid to eternal rest at his family graveyard at

Ekdala village in Kapashia after Asr prayers today following a namaz-e-janaza

at Taraganj HN High School and College Ground, Khokan said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death

of Anwar Hossain.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of

the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a separate condolence message, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim

expressed profound shock and grief at the death of Anwar Hossain.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep

sympathy to the bereaved family.