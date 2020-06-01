PM’s DPS Khokan’s father Anwar Hossain passes away

DHAKA, June 1, 2020 (BSS) – Alhaj Md Anwar Hossain, father of Md Ashraful
Alam Khokan, deputy press secretary-1 to the premier, died of a stroke today.
“He (Anwar Hossain) breathed his last around 9:15 am at his Ekdala village
home under Kapashia upazila in Gazipur this morning at the age of 75,” Khokan
told BSS.
Anwar Hossain was the president of local ward Awami League and a prominent
businessman.
He left behind his two sons and two daughters as well as a host of
relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Anwar Hossain will be laid to eternal rest at his family graveyard at
Ekdala village in Kapashia after Asr prayers today following a namaz-e-janaza
at Taraganj HN High School and College Ground, Khokan said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death
of Anwar Hossain.
In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of
the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
In a separate condolence message, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim
expressed profound shock and grief at the death of Anwar Hossain.
He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep
sympathy to the bereaved family.