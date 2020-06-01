Light to moderate rain likely over country

DHAKA, June 1, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted light to moderate rain at many places over the country in the

next 24 hours ending 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty

or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet

divisions and at a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Dhaka

divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with

moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country”, said a met

office bulletin issued here today.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country,

the bulletin said.

Country’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded by 35.0 degree Celsius

at Dhaka and lowest one today was recorded by 22.0 degree Celsius at

Sayedpur.

The sun sets at 6:42 pm today and rises at 5:11 am tomorrow in the

capital.