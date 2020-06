DHAKA, June 1, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed

deep shock and sorrow at the death of Alhaj Md Anwar Hossain, father of Md

Ashraful Alam Khokan, deputy press secretary-1 to the premier.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the

departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Anwar Hossain died of a stroke at his Ekdala village home under Kapashia

upazila in Gazipur this morning at the age of 75, Khokan told BSS.