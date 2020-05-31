Lockdown withdrawn to save people’s lives and livelihoods: Speakers

DHAKA, May 31, 2020 (BSS)- Speakers here in a webinar have said that the lockdown has been withdrawn to save both the lives and livelihoods of the people of the country.

The speakers came up with the remarks while they joined the 3rd episode of a webinar titled ‘Beyond the Pandemic’ on Saturday.

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, AL Finance and Planning Secretary Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, MP, and Ahasanul Islam Titu, MP took part in it as discussants.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Barrister Shah Ali Farhad conducted the third episode.

During the discussion, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said people came outside for the sake of protecting their livelihoods despite giving enough government relief amid coronavirus pandemic, adding that in such time, there was no alternative to withdrawing the ongoing 66-day long lockdown to save the lives and livelihoods of the people.

He went on saying that Bangladesh had to take pragmatic decision regarding COVID-19 situation as a part of ‘Global Village’ as the whole world is gradually starting its economic activities to restore balance of the world.

The developed counties in Europe, America and Asia are starting their economic activities in phases and Bangladesh is not an isolated country across the globe, the country is part of the ‘Global Village’, he added.

Farhad Hossain advised government, semi-government, autonomous and non-government organizations to abide by the health rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and implement alternative working methods at workplaces amid the deadly outbreak.

AL Presidium Member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has opened both the paths of life and livelihood as it was seen that millions of people moved to work to maintain their livings and livelihoods.

If lockdown goes on, the country could be fallen apart as it would not able to maintain the wheel of the economy, he added.

Citing a report of The International Labour Organization (ILO), AL Finance and Planning Secretary Waseqa Ayesha Khan said: “One out of six people in Bangladesh has become jobless amid coronavirus.”

“This year, the garment industry of the country could export as much as 23 billion, that is nearly half of our total export. This shows the adverse impact of COVID-19 on our economy. We have to keep both life and livelihood going,” she said.

“Life and livelihood are complementary to each other. Without life, livelihood becomes meaningless. Similarly, without livelihood, life becomes meaningless,” AL Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Aminul Islam Amin said.

Lawmaker Mashrafe Bin Mortaza requested the people to return home as soon as possible meeting their emergency needs.

He sought cooperation of youths for raising public awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Tangail-6 constituency lawmaker Ahasanul Islam Titu requested all concerned for being vigilant to monitor on the areas which were identified as ‘Hotspot’ areas due to coronavirus outbreak.

“Tactically, the areas where the virus is most prevalent, need to be brought under lockdown,” he said, adding that the infected people need to be identified and isolated by bringing them under close monitoring system.