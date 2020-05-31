Former KU VC Dr Kadir passes away

KHULNA, MAY 31, 2020 (BSS) –Former Vice-chancellor (VC) of Khulna University (KU) Dr M Abdul Kadir Bhuiyan died of cardiac arrest at his residence in Dhaka on Saturday night.

He was 75.

According to family sources, after his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard at Pachrukhi village under Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj district this morning.

Kadir left behind his wife, four sons and a host of relatives and admires to mourn his death.

He took over as the 5th VC of KU on 19th November, 2001 and worked till March 20, 2005.