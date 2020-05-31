South Korean company to invest more $10m in Bangladesh

DHAKA, May 31, 2020 (BSS) – South Korean Company Ms Giant BD Co Ltd is
going to expand their business with an investment of US$10 million more in
Bangladesh, an official release said.
The South Korean concern will establish a new unit of shoe component
(injection phylon Midsole) and sports sandal manufacturing industry in
Cumilla EPZ, as per a Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA)
press release issued today.
This Korean company’s new investment will create employment opportunity for
500 Bangladeshi nationals afresh.
To this end, an agreement was signed between the BEPZA and Ms Giant BD Co
Ltd at BEPZA Complex in the city.
BEPZA Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam and Managing Director of
Ms Giant BD Co Ltd Kim Byung Jin inked the deal on behalf of their respective
organizations.
Among others, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and
General Manager (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md Tanvir Hossain were
present on the occasion.