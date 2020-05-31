3,023 educational institutions achieve 100 percent success in SSC exams

DHAKA, May 31, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 3,023 educational institutions

achieved 100 percent pass rate in this year’s SSC and equivalent

examinations, while the number was 2,583 last year.

Of those, 157 institutions are from Dhaka, 308 from Rajshahi, 162 from

Cumilla, 250 from Jashore, 50 from Chattogram, 54 from Barishal, 43 from

Sylhet, 122 from Dinajpur, 21 from Mymensingh while 1756 are under Madrasa

Board and 100 under Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB), according to

the results published here today.