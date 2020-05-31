3,023 educational institutions achieve 100 percent success in SSC exams

DHAKA, May 31, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 3,023 educational institutions
achieved 100 percent pass rate in this year’s SSC and equivalent
examinations, while the number was 2,583 last year.
Of those, 157 institutions are from Dhaka, 308 from Rajshahi, 162 from
Cumilla, 250 from Jashore, 50 from Chattogram, 54 from Barishal, 43 from
Sylhet, 122 from Dinajpur, 21 from Mymensingh while 1756 are under Madrasa
Board and 100 under Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB), according to
the results published here today.