Vegetables cultivated on 6990 hectares of Jamalpur land

JAMALPUR, May 31, 2020 (BSS) – Farmers cultivated summer vegetables on 6990

hectares of land in the district this Kharip-1 season.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources said farmers are

expecting production of 129315 tones of summer vegetables this year.

They said 3500 hectares of land in Jamalpur Sadar, 1350 hectares in

Dewanganj, 780 hectares in Islampur, 400 hectares in Sarishabari, 390

hectares in Bakshiganj, 350 hectares in Madarganj and 220 hectares in

Melandah were brought under vegetables cultivation.