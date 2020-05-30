Record 103 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 30, 2020 (BSS) – A record number of 103 more people
were tested positive for coronavirus in Rangpur division today at the
COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur and National Institute of
Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre (NILMRC) at Dhaka.
Health officials said the new 103 infected patients of eight
northern districts were reported today after diagnosing the collected
samples of suspected COVID-19 patients at the three laboratories.
Of them, 17 new infected patients of Rangpur, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat
and Kurigram districts were reported today after diagnosing 188
samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC)
in Rangpur city.
“The 17 new patients include 10 of Rangpur city and one of Kawnia
upazila in Rangpur, two of two upazilas in Gaibandha, three of two
upazilas in Lalmonirhat and one of Ulipur upazila in Kurigram” Chief
of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and
Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.
Meanwhile, 26 new infected patients of Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and
Panchagarh districts were reported today after diagnosing 188 samples
at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in
Dinajpur.
“The 26 new cases include 22 of five upazilas in Thakurgaon, three
of three upazila in Dinajpur and one of Boda upazila in Panchagarh
districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS
at 8 pm tonight.
Talking to BSS tonight, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant
Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said 60 more
people of five districts were tested positive for coronavirus at the
COVID-19 Laboratory at NILMRC today. “The collected samples of the
newly reported 60 patients were sent separately by the authorities
concerned of Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur and Rangpur
districts to the NILMRC at Dhaka,”
The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 1,112 as 103 new
patients were reported from eight districts of Rangpur division today.
“The district-wise break-up of the COVID-19 patients stands at 427
in Rangpur, 68 in Panchagarh, 131 in Nilphamari, 38 in Lalmonirhat, 68
in Kurigram, 110 in Thakurgaon, 224 in Dinajpur and 46 Gaibandha in
the division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.