Record 103 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 30, 2020 (BSS) – A record number of 103 more people

were tested positive for coronavirus in Rangpur division today at the

COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur and National Institute of

Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre (NILMRC) at Dhaka.

Health officials said the new 103 infected patients of eight

northern districts were reported today after diagnosing the collected

samples of suspected COVID-19 patients at the three laboratories.

Of them, 17 new infected patients of Rangpur, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat

and Kurigram districts were reported today after diagnosing 188

samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC)

in Rangpur city.

“The 17 new patients include 10 of Rangpur city and one of Kawnia

upazila in Rangpur, two of two upazilas in Gaibandha, three of two

upazilas in Lalmonirhat and one of Ulipur upazila in Kurigram” Chief

of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and

Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.

Meanwhile, 26 new infected patients of Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and

Panchagarh districts were reported today after diagnosing 188 samples

at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in

Dinajpur.

“The 26 new cases include 22 of five upazilas in Thakurgaon, three

of three upazila in Dinajpur and one of Boda upazila in Panchagarh

districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS

at 8 pm tonight.

Talking to BSS tonight, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant

Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said 60 more

people of five districts were tested positive for coronavirus at the

COVID-19 Laboratory at NILMRC today. “The collected samples of the

newly reported 60 patients were sent separately by the authorities

concerned of Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur and Rangpur

districts to the NILMRC at Dhaka,”

The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 1,112 as 103 new

patients were reported from eight districts of Rangpur division today.

“The district-wise break-up of the COVID-19 patients stands at 427

in Rangpur, 68 in Panchagarh, 131 in Nilphamari, 38 in Lalmonirhat, 68

in Kurigram, 110 in Thakurgaon, 224 in Dinajpur and 46 Gaibandha in

the division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.