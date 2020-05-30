India announces major easing of coronavirus lockdown

NEW DELHI, May 30, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – India announced on Saturday a
major relaxation of the world’s biggest coronavirus lockdown from
early June, except for so-called “containment zones” with high numbers
of infections.
A home ministry order said that places of religious worship,
hotels, restaurants and shopping malls “will be allowed” to operate
from June 8, while educational establishments will be opened “after
consultations” with Indian state authorities.
The announcement came even after the world’s second-most populous
country announced another record daily rise in infections, taking the
total to more than 85,000 cases with almost 5,000 deaths.