India announces major easing of coronavirus lockdown

NEW DELHI, May 30, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – India announced on Saturday a

major relaxation of the world’s biggest coronavirus lockdown from

early June, except for so-called “containment zones” with high numbers

of infections.

A home ministry order said that places of religious worship,

hotels, restaurants and shopping malls “will be allowed” to operate

from June 8, while educational establishments will be opened “after

consultations” with Indian state authorities.

The announcement came even after the world’s second-most populous

country announced another record daily rise in infections, taking the

total to more than 85,000 cases with almost 5,000 deaths.