IDCOL wins global award of ARE for rural electrification

DHAKA, May 30, 2020 (BSS) – The Bangladeshi clean energy company,

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), has won the Alliance for

Rural Electrification (ARE) award for its solar mini-grid projects.

The IDCOL got the award in the “Multilateral/International Organisation”

category for its solar mini-grids, including the Monpura Island project,

which is implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development

Programme (UNDP) and funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), a UNDP

press release said.

Since 2015, ARE, a Brussels based non-profit global business association

in the rural electrification sector, has played a leading role in recognising

clean energy access initiatives by the most passionate and innovative actors

in the field. ARE received 77 applications this year and unveiled the six

winners on May 18.

IDCOL is the first organisation from Bangladesh to receive this

prestigious award. Winners from previous years in this category include GIZ,

UN Capital Development Fund, European Commission’s Directorate-General for

International Cooperation and EU Energy Initiative Partnership Dialogue

Facility.

“We are delighted that ARE recognized IDCOL’s mini-grids projects as key

to expanding energy access in Bangladesh and elsewhere too,” said UNDP

Bangladesh Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee.

“As we have seen on the ground, innovative solar mini-grids projects are

relatively easy to install, perate and maintain, and bring multiple benefits

to local communities. The Monpura Island project is a great showcase for it,”

Mukerjee added.

As the COVID-19 crisis and Cyclone Amphan continue to lay bare the

pressures that many people face across Bangladesh, this award is a timely

recognition that clean energy projects can help these communities build

resilience, according the press release.

The award highlights in particular the important role mini-grids can play

in Bangladesh’s national strategy of universal access to electricity by 2021.

UNDP has long been promoting clean energy in the country, and is supporting

renewable energy projects that bring life-changing access to electricity in

rural areas.

IDCOL was selected for implementing solar mini-grid projects in Bangladesh

through the development of a sustainable business model, which ensures

productive access to electricity for the last mile population living in off-

grid areas, while facilitating local industries by creating jobs and

supporting local businesses.

The Monpura Island project was implemented under UNDP’s “Sustainable

Renewable Energy Power Generation Project” in partnership with the

Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) at the

Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resource. It provides uninterrupted

supply of grid quality electricity to 1,199 households, 684 shops, and 41

institutions on the island.

The island’s only source of electricity used to be the Bangladesh Power

Development Board’s generators at Monpura Sadar, which ran for only six hours

a day. Expanding the national grid to the remote island located in the

estuary of the Meghna River in the northern Bay of Bengal would have been

exceptionally challenging and expensive.

Monpura’s local communities now have access to a regular supply of

electricity through the project’s two mini-grids — one of 279.5 kWp, and the

other of 218.4 kWp capacity.

“Access to electricity has truly changed our lives,” said Md Faruk, a

local resident. “It’s been particularly beneficial for businesses, which can

now rely on a steady supply of electricity to use technology for their

activities,” he added.

In addition to UNDP and the GEF, IDCOL partners with numerous development

actors across the country, including the World Bank, JICA, UKAID, KfW, USAID,

GPOBA and ADB. The award will be handed over to IDCOL at the 6th ARE Energy

Access Investment Forum to be held in September 2020 in Lusaka, Zambia.

UNDP’s commitment to realising Sustainable Development Goal 7 by bringing

affordable, clean energy to communities across the country is strengthened by

ARE’s recognition of IDCOL, said the release.