UN issues commemorative stamps on Bangabandhu, peacekeepers

DHAKA, May 30, 2020 (BSS) – The UN Postal Administration, jointly with the

Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN in New York, has issued a set of

commemorative stamps as a tribute to the UN peacekeepers and marking the

birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The commemorative stamps were issued yesterday on the occasion of the

‘2020 International Day of the United Nations Peacekeepers (Peacekeepers

Day)’, according to a message received here toady.

The commemorative stamp folio features Bangladesh’s flag, logo of MUJIB

100, the portrait of Bangabandhu and images of UN Peacekeeping services

around the world.

The images include the iconic posture of two Bangladesh female helicopter

pilots, first ever deployed in the UN history.

Responding to the occasion, Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN

Ambassador Rabab Fatima said: “This is a humble, yet fitting tribute to

Bangabandhu’s visionary leadership and doctrine of peace which defines our

foreign policy; to our commitment to UN peacekeeping; as also to our valiant

and selfless peacekeepers.”

Release of the commemorative stamps is a part of the year-long activities

of the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to observe the birth centenary of the

Father of the Nation.

This is also a recognition of Bangladesh’s glorious peacekeeping record

and contribution to UN Peacekeeping operations, which has its genesis in the

pronouncement of the Father of the Nation at the UN General Assembly in 1974,

“Peace is imperative for the survival of humanity’ and in his overarching

principle of ‘Friendship to all, malice towards none”.

To observe the day at the UNHQs in New York, UN Secretary-General Ant>nio

Guterres laid a wreath in honour of all fallen peacekeepers and paid tribute

to those who carry their service in the cause of peace.

The Secretary-General subsequently held a virtual ceremony to award Dag

Hammarskj”ld Medals posthumously to 83 peacekeepers who lost their lives in

2019.

Two Bangladesh peacekeepers, Constable Mohammad Omar Farouk and Sainik

Atiqul Islam, who made supreme sacrifice in line of duty in 2019, were also

given this posthumous award.

The PR of Bangladesh joined the PRs of other member states in the

commemorative ceremony which carried a message from her given on the day.

Bangladesh, a top troop and police contributing country, started its

journey with UN peacekeeping in 1988 having contributed 1,70,221 peacekeepers

in 42 peacekeeping missions so far.

Currently, 6,543 Bangladeshi peacekeepers are deployed in 9 peacekeeping

missions around the world.