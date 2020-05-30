West Indies approve ‘bio-secure’ Test tour of England

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda, May 30, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – West
Indies cricket chiefs have given their approval to a Test tour of
England where the team will stay in a “bio-secure environment”.
The Windies were due to play three Tests in England in June but the
threat of the coronavirus has pushed the visit back to July at the
earliest.
“The Cricket West Indies (CWI) board gave approval in principle for
the proposed upcoming West Indies Test tour of England,” said a CWI
statement on Friday.
“The decision comes only after CWI medical and cricket-related
representatives and advisors have been involved in detailed
discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and their
own medical and public health advisers.”
It added: “CWI has also received and reviewed detailed plans for
players and staff to be kept in a bio-secure environment for the
duration of the tour, with all matches being played behind closed
doors.”
The ECB has proposed the Tests start on July 8, 16 and 24 at the
Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Manchester’s Old Trafford.
Both those venues have on-site hotels.
A number of West Indies players are already back in training, with
fast bowler Kemar Roach saying he was looking forward to the tour.
But CWI chief executive Johnny Grave admitted some players may be
more reluctant, especially from countries such as Antigua and Barbuda,
which has not reported a new coronavirus case since April.
“There has been some nervousness from the players and certainly
here in Antigua,” he told BBC Radio. “We’ve been very open and honest
with them and sharing plans from the day we got them from the ECB.
“I think that’s helped players understand what this tour might look
like, and from all the players that I’ve spoken to, there’s an
eagerness to go to England and get some live cricket back on.
“Certainly we won’t be coercing anyone to go and play. Safety is
the number one priority for us and we fully respect any individual
player who may not be comfortable to travel.”
Meanwhile, the CWI said the touring party will use private charter
planes while medical screenings and individual COVID-19 testing will
take place for all players and staff.
England are also scheduled to host matches against Pakistan,
Ireland and Australia this year.