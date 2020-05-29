UN secy general greets PM on Int’l Day of UN Peacekeepers

DHAKA, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today called Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over phone and greeted her on the occasion of the International Day of United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers.

“The UN secretary general phoned the prime minister tonight and extended heartfelt greetings to her (Sheikh Hasina) marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers today,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The day was observed today in Bangladesh as elsewhere of the globe in a befitting manner.

The theme of this year’s day was – “Women in Peacekeeping -highlights their central role in our operations”.