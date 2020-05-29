NHRC of Bangladesh expresses concern over 30 deaths in Libya

DHAKA, May 29, 2020 (BSS)- The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Bangladesh has expressed deep concern over the deaths of 30 migrant workers, including 26 Bangladeshis, in Libya as the family of a Libyan trafficker killed the fortune seekers in revenge for his death on Thursday.

NHRC also conveyed sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims, said a press release today.

The Commission urged Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh to take necessary steps, including liaison with the Libyan government to ensure exemplary punishment for those involved in the heinous crime and compensation for the families of the victims.

The commission also requested the Embassy of Bangladesh in Libya to provide necessary assistance, including medical treatment to the survivors of the tragic incident, added the release.