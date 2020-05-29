51 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – Fifty-one more people were tested

positive for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in

Rangpur and Dinajpur of Rangpur division.

Health officials said the new 51 infected patients of five northern

districts were reported today after diagnosing 376 samples at the two

laboratories.

Of them, 16 new infected patients of Rangpur and Kurigram districts

were reported today after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19

Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

“The 16 new patients include six of Rangpur city, six of

Gobindaganj and one of Sadar upazilas in Gaibandha and three of Ulipur

upazila in Kurigram” Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and

Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM

Nurunnabi Lyzu said.

Meanwhile, 35 new infected patients of Dinajpur and Panchagarh

districts were reported today after diagnosing 188 samples at the

COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in

Dinajpur.

“The 35 new cases include 26 of eight upazilas in Dinajpur and nine

of three upazilas in Panchagarh districts,” Principal of MARMC

Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS at 8:20 pm tonight.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for

Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19

patients rose to 1,010 as 51 new patients were reported from MMMM

districts of Rangpur division today.

“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients stands at 394

in Rangpur, 64 in Panchagarh, 108 in Nilphamari, 35 in Lalmonirhat, 67

in Kurigram, 84 in Thakurgaon, 214 in Dinajpur and 44 Gaibandha in the

division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.