51 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – Fifty-one more people were tested
positive for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in
Rangpur and Dinajpur of Rangpur division.
Health officials said the new 51 infected patients of five northern
districts were reported today after diagnosing 376 samples at the two
laboratories.
Of them, 16 new infected patients of Rangpur and Kurigram districts
were reported today after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19
Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.
“The 16 new patients include six of Rangpur city, six of
Gobindaganj and one of Sadar upazilas in Gaibandha and three of Ulipur
upazila in Kurigram” Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and
Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM
Nurunnabi Lyzu said.
Meanwhile, 35 new infected patients of Dinajpur and Panchagarh
districts were reported today after diagnosing 188 samples at the
COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in
Dinajpur.
“The 35 new cases include 26 of eight upazilas in Dinajpur and nine
of three upazilas in Panchagarh districts,” Principal of MARMC
Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS at 8:20 pm tonight.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for
Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19
patients rose to 1,010 as 51 new patients were reported from MMMM
districts of Rangpur division today.
“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients stands at 394
in Rangpur, 64 in Panchagarh, 108 in Nilphamari, 35 in Lalmonirhat, 67
in Kurigram, 84 in Thakurgaon, 214 in Dinajpur and 44 Gaibandha in the
division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.