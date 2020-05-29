229 more test COVID-19 positive in Ctg district

CHATTOGRAM, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 229 more people were tested

positive for coronavirus in the four COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram

district in last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to

2,429.

Of the newly detected 229 COVID-19 patients, 185 are the residents of the

port city and the rest 44 are residents of different upazilas of the

district.

Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS that 36 new

COVID-19 patients were identified after testing 84 samples at BITID,

Chattogram in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 42 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram

after testing 106 samples, the civil surgeon said, adding that 139 more new

COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram Medical College Hospital

(CMCH) after testing 245 samples in last 24 hours.

On the other hand, 12 residents of Lohagara upazila were identified as

COVID-19 positive after testing 45 samples at Cox’s Bazar Medical College

Hospital in last 24 hours.

So far, 73 people died in Chattogram district due to COVID-19 and 197

persons were released from the hospital after recovery, the sources added.