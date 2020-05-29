14 Afghan security force members killed in attack claimed by Taliban

KABUL, May 29, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Fourteen members of Afghan security forces

were killed in a raid by Taliban fighters early on Friday, the insurgents

said, claiming their first such attack since the end of a brief ceasefire.

“Last night the Mujahideen carried out attacks against the newly

established posts of the enemy in Dande Patan district of Paktia province,”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

Afghan officials confirmed the attack had killed 14 Afghan security force

members.