Britain pushing US to form 5G club to cut out Huawei: report

LONDON, May 29, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Britain wants the United States to form a

club of 10 nations that could develop its own 5G technology and reduce

dependence on China’s Huawei, The Times newspaper reported Friday.

The reported proposal comes ahead of a planned G7 summit that US President

Donald Trump hopes to host next month.

Britain has allowed the Chinese global leader in 5G technology to build up

to 35 percent of the infrastructure necessary to roll out its new speedy data

network.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reported by The Telegraph newspaper

last week to have instructed officials to draw up plans to cut Huawei out of

the network by 2023 as relations with China sour.

Now, The Times reports Britain is proposing a “D10” club of democratic

partners that would include the G7 nations, Australia, South Korea and India.

It said one of the options involved channelling investments into existing

telecommunication companies within the 10 member states.

Johnson’s office issued no immediate comment on the report.

Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson are Europe’s only current alternative

options for supplying 5G equipment such as antennas and relay masts.

“We need new entrants to the market,” a UK government source told The

Times.

“That was the reason we ended up having to go along with Huawei at the

time.”

Johnson’s decision this year to include Huawei angered Washington because

it believes that the private Chinese company can either spy on Western

communications or simply shut down the UK network under orders from Beijing.

But his reported plan to eventually cut Huawei out of the network could

significantly complicate London’s relations with China just as Johnson seeks

new trade partners following Britain’s exit from the EU.

Johnson challenged his US critics in January to come up with an alternative

to Huawei if they did not want Britain to use the Chinese firm.