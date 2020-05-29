312 recover from COVID-19 in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 312 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients recovered among a total of 959 infected persons in all eight districts of Rangpur division till 8 am today.

“The percentage of recovery rate now stands at 32.53 in the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

The district-wise numbers of recovered patients stand at 142 of Rangpur, 10 of Panchagarh, 38 of Nilphamari, 12 of Lalmonirhat, 29 of Kurigram, 24 of Thakurgaon, 35 of Dinajpur and 22 of Gaibandha districts.

All of the recovered patients were released with discharge certificates declaring them ‘recovered’ from the 15 Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals in all eight districts of the division.

At the same time, a total of 14 COVID-19 patients died with the fatality rate of 1.46 percent in the division.

“The 14 deceased persons include seven of Rangpur, three of Gaibandha, two of Nilphamari and one each of Dinajpur and Panchagarh districts,” Dr. Siddiqui said.

Meanwhile, 51 new patients were reported after testing samples at the COVID-19 Laboratories at Rangpur, Dinajpur and National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre (NILMRC) in Dhaka on Thursday raising the number of patients to 959.

“Among the newly infected 51 patients, ten members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 of Nilphamari Camp were tested for coronavirus positive at the NILMRC in Dhaka,” he said.

“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients stands at 388 in Rangpur, 55 in Panchagarh, 108 in Nilphamari, 35 in Lalmonirhat, 64 in Kurigram, 84 in Thakurgaon, 188 in Dinajpur and 37 Gaibandha districts in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.

Meanwhile, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan a total of 13,328 collected samples of Rangpur division were tested till Thursday night, and of them, the 959 found coronavirus positive.

Among the total 959 coronavirus patients, 167 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 312 recovered patients and 14 deaths while 466 remaining in isolation at homes in the division.

“Since the beginning from March 10 last, a total of 37,344 people were put in quarantine, and of them, 31,238 released so far and 6,106 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantine in Rangpur division,” Dr. Khan said.

During the last 24 hours till 8 am today, 305 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 419 others released in the division.

After getting a total of 1,31,759 pieces of personal protective equipment so far, we have already distributed 77,357 pieces of the same with a stock of 54,402 pieces in stock in the division.

“A total of 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff are providing treatments to the COVID-19 patients at 25 institutional quarantine and isolation centres with 2,552 beds and 13 beds with 13 ventilators at two intensive care units,” Dr. Khan added.