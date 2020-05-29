COVID-19 cases in Rajshahi division rise to 766

RAJSHAHI, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 43 new more cases in five districts on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division now stands at 766, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.

Of the total newly confirmed cases, 35 were detected in Bogura district only, taking its total number of reported cases to 275, the ever highest number in the division, said Dr. Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health. Following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day home isolation.

Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further. Of the total infected patients, 197 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with five fatalities in the division till this morning. With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 49 in Rajshahi, 54 in Chapainawabganj, 106 in Naogaon, 55 in Natore, 166 in Joypurhat, 275 in Bogura, 26 in Sirajgonj and 35 in Pabna districts.

Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 453 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 306 were released in the division.

On the other hand, a total of 307 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 746 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 6,718 at present. A total of 37,882 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 31,064 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Among the new quarantined people, 12 have been kept under home hibernation in Rajshahi, 33 in Chapainawabganj, 140 in Naogaon, 33 in Joypurhat, 58 in Bogura and 31 in Pabna districts.

Divisional Director Dr Gopen Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.