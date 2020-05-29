Human traffickers shot dead 26 Bangladeshis in Libya

DHAKA, May 29, 2020 (BSS) – At least 26 Bangladeshi migrants in captivity were shot dead overnight in what it appeared to be an attack by human traffickers at a Libyan town while their 11 other compatriots were wounded, foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said tonight.

“Our Ambassador in Tripoli confirmed us that 26 Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead by human traffickers in Libya while 11 others were admitted in different hospitals with injuries,” Momen told BSS over phone.

He said there were 38 Bangladeshis were in traffickers’ captivity at a hideout at the town called Mizda, 100 km off capital Tripoli, while only one of the inmates visibly could escape unhurt as the killing spree began.

According to the report from Bangladesh embassy in Tripoli the man eventually conveyed the Bangladesh mission in the troubled country about the massacre.

Momen said the survivor told the embassy officials that the human trafficking gang was torturing Bangladeshi nationals for more money.

According to the survivor the virtually enslaved Bangladeshis killed one of the traffickers and resulting in the revenge attack by members of the gang.

Reuters, meanwhile, quoting Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) confirmed the massacre saying 30 migrants were killed in the attack with the rest four being of African origins.

“We have just learned of this tragedy and are following up to get more details and provide assistance to survivors,” the news agency said quoting Libya spokeswoman for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Safa Msehli,

But GNA said the family of a Libyan people trafficker killed the 30 migrants in revenge for his death and added that 11 wounded survivors were taken to a hospital in Zintan.

Libya has long been a destination for migrants because of its oil-funded economy but is also an important way-station for people attempting to reach Europe across the Mediterranean.