Three more die of liquor poisoning in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – Three more people died of liquor poisoning at Birampur upazila of Dinajpur this afternoon, taking the death toll to nine in the district.

Of the deceased, two are identified as Abdul Alim and Anowar. They were residents of Birampur municipal of the district.

Police and local union parishad chairmen said the victims bought liquor from a homeopath pharmacy ‘Palli Homeo Hall’ located at Birampur College intersection on Eid day.

Afterwards they became ill and died while secretly taking treatment at their respective houses today.

Earlier, six people died of the liquor poisoning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police arrested owner of the homeopath pharmacy named Abdul Mannan.

A three-member probe committee headed by Birampur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Touhidul Islam has been formed in this connection.

The other members of the committee are: Assistant Superintendent of Police Mithun Sarkar of Birampur Circle and Officer-in-Charge of Birampur Police Station Md Moniruzzaman.

The committee has been asked to submit the report within 24 hours.