Bike collision kills two in city

DHAKA, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – Two people were killed and another was injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Minto Road area of the capital today.

Of the deceased, one was identified as Samir, 21, a first year student of Dhanmondi Ideal College, hailing from Keraniganj while the identity of the other person, aged probably 20, could not be known immediately.

The injured was identified as Alif , 19.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramna Police Station Monirul Islam said the accident took place as two speedy motorcycles collided head-on in front of the DMP’s Media Centre around 3:30 pm, leaving three people injured.

With the help of police and locals, they were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared two of them dead, he added.

The injured Alif is receiving treatment at DMCH while the bodies are kept in the hospital morgue for autopsies.

The process of filing a case in this connection is underway.