40 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – Forty more people were tested positive
for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and
Dinajpur of Rangpur division.
Health officials said the new 40 infected patients of five northern
districts were reported today after diagnosing 366 samples at the two
laboratories.
Of them, 14 new infected patients of Rangpur and Kurigram districts
were reported after diagnosing 178 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory
at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.
“The 14 new patients include 11 of Rangpur city, two of Kawnia
upazila in Rangpur and one of Phulbari upazila in Kurigram” Chief of
Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal
of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.
Meanwhile, 26 new infected patients of Dinajpur and Thakurgaon
districts were reported today after diagnosing 188 samples at the
COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in
Dinajpur.
“The 26 new cases include nine of six upazilas in Dinajpur and 17 of
five upazilas in Thakurgaon districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor
Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS at 7:30 pm tonight.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for
Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19
patients rose to 948 as 40 new patients were reported from four
districts of Rangpur division today.
“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients stands at 388
in Rangpur, 55 in Panchagarh, 98 in Nilphamari, 34 in Lalmonirhat, 64
in Kurigram, 84 in Thakurgaon, 188 in Dinajpur and 37 Gaibandha in the
division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.