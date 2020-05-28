40 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – Forty more people were tested positive

for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and

Dinajpur of Rangpur division.

Health officials said the new 40 infected patients of five northern

districts were reported today after diagnosing 366 samples at the two

laboratories.

Of them, 14 new infected patients of Rangpur and Kurigram districts

were reported after diagnosing 178 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory

at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

“The 14 new patients include 11 of Rangpur city, two of Kawnia

upazila in Rangpur and one of Phulbari upazila in Kurigram” Chief of

Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal

of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.

Meanwhile, 26 new infected patients of Dinajpur and Thakurgaon

districts were reported today after diagnosing 188 samples at the

COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in

Dinajpur.

“The 26 new cases include nine of six upazilas in Dinajpur and 17 of

five upazilas in Thakurgaon districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor

Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS at 7:30 pm tonight.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for

Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19

patients rose to 948 as 40 new patients were reported from four

districts of Rangpur division today.

“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients stands at 388

in Rangpur, 55 in Panchagarh, 98 in Nilphamari, 34 in Lalmonirhat, 64

in Kurigram, 84 in Thakurgaon, 188 in Dinajpur and 37 Gaibandha in the

division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.