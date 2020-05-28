COVID-19 positive cases climb to 723 in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, May 28, 2020 (BSS) – The entire number of confirmed cases for COVID-19 has climbed to 723 in Rajshahi division with detection of 61 more positive cases through laboratory testing in six districts Wednesday, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.

Of the total infected patients, 190 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with five fatalities in the division till this morning.

Quoting the report, Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said a record number of 52 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day in Bogura district Wednesday surpassing its Tuesday’s figure of 188, taking the district’s total number of reported cases to 240, the ever highest number in the division.

The district-wise break-up of positive COVID-19 cases now stood at 46 in Rajshahi, 52 in Chapainawabganj, 106 in Naogaon, 54 in Natore, 166 in Joypurhat, 240 in Bogura, 25 in Sirajgonj and 34 in Pabna districts.

Following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day isolation.

Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

He said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 449 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 304 were released in the division.

On the other hand, a total of 416 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine in all eight districts of the division while 470 others were released in the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 7,157 at present. A total of 37,475 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 30,318 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Among the new quarantined people, 57 have been kept under home hibernation in Rajshahi, 37 in Chapainawabganj, 87 in Naogaon, one in Natore, 37 in Joypurhat, 61 in Bogura, 51 in Sirajgonj and 85 in Pabna districts.

Divisional Director Dr Gopendra Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.