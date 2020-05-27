5 people killed in United Hospital fire

DHAKA, May 27, 2020 (BSS) – At least five people were killed in a fire at the United Hospital in the city tonight, according to fire service officials.

“We have recovered five bodies. Of them four were male and one female,” Md Jewel, duty officer of fire service control room, told BSS.

The identity of the victims was yet to be ascertained, he said.

Jewel said that the fire broke out around 9.55 pm and three firefighting units brought the blaze under control at 10.25pm.

He said the fire might have originated from an AC explosion.