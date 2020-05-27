Safe Motherhood Day tomorrow

DHAKA, May 27, 2020 (BSS) – The “Safe Motherhood Day-2020” will be observed tomorrow in the country in a befitting manner.

This year’s theme of the day is ‘Corona er Kale Ghore Thaki, Ma o Shishu ke Nirapod Rakhi’ (Let stay at home during the period of corona, Keep mother and baby safe).

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued separate messages on the occasion.

The President, in his message, said safe motherhood is the right to every mother and it is essential for a beautiful and meaningful life.

The President said the present government is working sincerely to achieve the ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDGs) by 2030.

Over the past decade, the country has made great success in economic development as well as in the health sector, especially in reducing the rates of maternal and child mortality, he said.

“Today, Bangladesh is being considered as a role model in the development of the health sector,” he continued.

He urged the people of all walks of life, including government and non-government organisations, various development related organisations, civil society and professional organisations to come forward to maintain the current development spree in the health sector.

He said the elderly persons, people with heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer and pregnant women are at most risk for coronavirus infection.

To prevent coronavirus infection and save the lives of people at all levels, the government has set up dedicated hospitals for corona-sufferers, he said, adding that safe baby delivery, caesarean section, all treatment of pregnant mothers and children have been arranged at those hospitals.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the development of maternal and child health is the crucial part of national development.

“We have big challenge ahead to reduce the maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births and reduce newborn mortality to 12 per 1,000 live births by 2030 to attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),”she said.

She said Bangladesh National Strategy for Maternal Health 2019-30 has been approved and is in under process of implementation.

She said the present government has taken various steps to provide antenatal, perinatal, postnatal and neonatal care, adding that for the development of the health sector, new hospitals will be constructed and doctors, nurses, midwives and other manpower have already been recruited.

The premier said the government has appointed 2,000 doctors and 5,054 nurses in a special system to deal with the disaster caused by COVID-19.

Necessary and safety equipment have been ensured in the shortest possible time in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, she added.

She cordially thanked all the officials, doctors, nurses and health workers of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare who have worked relentlessly to provide healthcare in the current corona situation.

The President and the Prime Minister wished success of the observance of the Safe Motherhood Day.