Sramik League leader Mahabubul Haque passes away

DHAKA, May 27, 2020 (BSS) – Kazi Mahabubul Haque Chowdhury Etli,

Chattogram city unit leader of Jatiya Sramik League, passed away due

to a cardiac arrest at a hospital in the city on Tuesday night.

He was 56, said a press release here today.

Mahabubul left behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives

and admirers to mourn his death.

Jatiya Sramik League President Fazlul Haque Montu and General

Secretary KM Azam Khasru today expressed profound shock and sorrow at

the death of Mahabubul Haque.

In a joint condolence message, they prayed for eternal peace of the

departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.