Record 55 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 27, 2020 (BSS) – Fifty-five more people were tested

positive for coronavirus today at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in

Rangpur and Dinajpur of Rangpur division.

Health officials said the new 55 infected patients of five northern

districts were reported today after diagnosing 376 samples at the two

laboratories.

Of them, 20 new infected patients of Rangpur, Kurigram and

Lalmonirhat districts were reported today after diagnosing 188 samples

at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in

Rangpur city.

“They include 12 members of RAB-13 and three of different areas in

Rangpur, four of Gaibandha one of Lalmonirhat” Chief of Divisional

Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC

Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.

At the same time, 35 new infected patients of Dinajpur and

Thakurgaon were reported after diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19

Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

“The 35 new cases include 31 of five upazilas in Dinajpur and four

of two upazilas in Thakurgaon districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor

Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS tonight.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur

division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients

rose to 903 as 55 new patients were reported from five districts of

Rangpur division today.

“The district-wise break up of the COVID-19 patients stands at 375

in Rangpur, 55 in Panchagarh, 96 in Nilphamari, 34 in Lalmonirhat, 60

in Kurigram, 67 in Thakurgaon, 179 in Dinajpur and 37 Gaibandha in the

division.