Nor’wester sweeps over Joypurhat, four die

JOYPURHAT, May 27, 2020(BSS) – At least four people, including three members of a family, were killed as a nor’wester swept over Joypurhat district.

The victims were identified as Shilpi Begum, 27, wife of Joynal, her sons – Niamul Hossain, 4 and Newaz Hossain, 7- of Khalishagari village in Khetlal upazila and Mariam Begum, 75, of Harunja village of Kalai upazila of the district.

The three members of the same family were severely injured as a tree fell on their house during the storm in the early hours of today, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khetlal Police Station ABM Siddiqur Rahman.

They were rushed to Khetlal Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctors declared them dead, he added.

Besides, the elderly women was killed as a tree fell on her house last night, said Kalai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mubarak Hossain Parvez.

The storm also ripped through around 20 villages damaging over a thousand of houses and uprooted many trees in the district.