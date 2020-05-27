Road accident kills 3 in Munshiganj

MUNSHIGANJ, May 27, 2020 (BSS) -At least three people were killed and eight others injured while a Dhaka bound microbus plunged into a road side ditch on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Gazaria upazila of district this morning.

The deceased were identified as M Kasir, 35, Alam Badsha, 25 and M Imran, 22.

A Dhaka bound microbus coming from Cumilla skidded off into a roadside ditch as the driver lost control over the steering when it was descending from a bridge at Baushier Pakhir More under Gazaria upazila, said Nasir Uddin Majumder, in-charge of Bhaber Char Police camp.

The accident left two people dead on the spot and nine others injured, he said.

Later, one person succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, he added.

Other eight injured were admitted to Bhaber Char Health Complex. The dead bodies have been kept at the police camp.