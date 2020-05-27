12 more recover from COVID-19 in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, May 27, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 12 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in all eight districts of Rajshahi division, raising its total recovered patients to 181 over the last 24 hours till 8 am today, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here this morning.

A total of 16 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in three districts of the division Tuesday, taking its total positive cases to 662, said Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, quoting the report.

He said eleven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day in Bogura district Tuesday surpassing its previous day’s figure of eight, climbing the district’s total number of reported cases to 188, the ever highest number in the division.

The district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 46 in Rajshahi, 49 in Chapainawabganj, 106 in Naogaon, 52 in Natore, 165 in Joypurhat, 188 in Bogura, 24 in Sirajgonj and 32 in Pabna districts.

Following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day isolation.

Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home hibernation so that the virus cannot spread further.

He said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 443 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 297 were released in the division.

On the other hand, a total of 107 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 624 others were given clearance certificates in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 7,211 at present. A total of 37,057 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 29,848 have, by now, been released as they were released after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Among the new quarantined people, 47 have been kept under home quarantine in Chapainawabganj, 13 in Naogaon, 15 in Joypurhat and Bogura each, six in Sirajgonj and eleven in Pabna districts.

Divisional Director Dr Gopendra Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.