35 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, May 26, 2020 (BSS) – Thirty-five more people were tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) today at the two COVID-19 laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur districts of Rangpur division.

Health officials said the 35 newly infected patients of the northern districts were reported today after testing 376 samples at the two laboratories.

Of them, 11patients of Rangpur and Lalmonirhat were reported positive after testing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

They include four members of RAB-13 and four others of Rangpur and three of two upazilas in Lalmonirhat, said Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu.

At the same time, 24 new infected patients were reported after testing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

“The 24 new cases include 16 of seven upazilas in Dinajpur and four of five upazilas in Nilphamari and four of Sadar upazila of Panchagarh districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 848 as 35 new patients were detected in Rangpur division today.

“The district-wise breakups of the COVID-19 patients stand at 360 in Rangpur, 55 in Panchagarh, 96 in Nilphamari, 33 in Lalmonirhat, 60 in Kurigram, 63 in Thakurgaon, 148 in Dinajpur and 33 Gaibandha districts in the division.