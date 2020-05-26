Quader slams BNP’s ‘negative politics’ over COVID-19 pandemic

DHAKA, May 26.2020 (BSS) – Criticizing BNP’s political attitude amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said though the government is tackling the situation through necessary measures, the BNP remains confined to ‘negative politics’ over the issue.

“All the decisions of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in combating the deadly coronavirus are being lauded at home and abroad, the BNP is clinging to negative politics,” he said in an online briefing from his parliament residence here today.

Amid the novel coronavirus situation, Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said the BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, so far did not stand by the peoples.

But they are engaged only in criticizing the government, which is ‘unacceptable and unexpected’, he added.

“They (the BNP leaders) even did not take any stand beside the devastating cyclone affected people though the United Nations office in Bangladesh estimated that 10 million people were affected, and some 500,000 people may have lost their homes in the cyclonic storm Amphan in last week,” said Quader.

They are engaged in making offensive speeches against the government on the media, he said, adding: “Ii it the BNP’s politics?”.

Claiming that the government did not put any barrier on the BNP’s programmes, the minister said the government is providing full attention to tackling the coronavirus and also to rehabilitate the cyclone affected people, adding that yet the BNP is spreading falsehood that the government is interfering in their programmes.

Calling upon the people to be more patient and conscious amid the ongoing coronavirus situation, Obaidul Quader said the country has to face a difficult situation in future if the people ultimately show reluctance to follow the health rules for preventing the deadly viral.

Quader said, ” We are noticing that most of the people are not following the fundamental health rules and roaming normally in different crowded places which is extremely dangerous and posing a serious threat of viral infection.”

Indicating Bangladesh’s 23rd position among 215 coronavirus affected countries in the world, the AL leader said the situation of the country is deteriorating gradually over the period, so the people have to be more conscious to get rid of the coronavirus pandemic.