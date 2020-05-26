Quader, Shahab Uddin, Murad Hassan mourn Anwara Begum’s death

DHAKA, May 26, 2020 (BSS) – Two ministers and a state minister of the government today expressed deep shock and grief at the death of Deputy Speaker’s wife Anwara Begum.

In a condolence message, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Deputy Speaker’s wife Anwara Begum.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin and State Minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Anwara Begum.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Anwara Begum died of cardiac arrest at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here this morning at the age of 67.