Sunbeams founding head Niloufer Manzur passes away

DHAKA, May 26, 2020 (BSS) – Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams school, died of COVID-19 at a city hospital early today at the age of 74.

Niloufer breathed her last at 3am today while she was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital.

Niloufer, wife of caretaker government’s former advisor and Chairman of Apex Footwear Ltd Syed Manzur Elahi, had been admitted to the hospital few days ago after suffering from pneumonia.

Niloufer Manzur had founded the Sunbeams School in 1974 and played a significant role in the education sector of the country.

She left behind husband Syed Manzur Elahi, son Syed Nasim Manzur, daughter Munize Manzur, daughter-in-law Dr Samia Huq, six grandchildren, sister Yasmeen Haque and brother Jamshed Chowdhury to mourn her death.

She was the daughter of late Dr Mafiz Ali Chowdhury, a former minister in Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s cabinet in 1972.