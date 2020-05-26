Speaker mourns death of Anwara Begum

DHAKA, May 26, 2020 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Anwara Begum, wife of JS Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah.

The Speaker prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members, said a parliament release here today.

Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Whips M Atiur Rahman Atik, Panchanan Biswas, Iqbalur Rahim, Mahabub Ara Begum, Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapon also expressed deep shock and grief at the death of Anwara Begum.

Anwara Begum breathed her last today morning at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital.