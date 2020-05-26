Met office predicts rain with gusty wind over country

DHAKA, May 26, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

predicted rain with gusty wind over country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions

and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one

or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions during the time, it said.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

In the capital, the south or southwesterly wind is likely to flow with a

speed of 10-15 kph and temporary gusting to 30 kph, the met office said.

Country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius

at Rajshahi while the lowest one today 21.0 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur.

The sun sets at 6.40pm today and rises at 5.11am tomorrow in the capital.

Country’s highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was

recorded 29 millimeters (mm) at Dimla.